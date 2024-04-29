According to the latest data released by the Latvian authorities, retail sales in Latvia experienced a significant surge in March 2024. The current indicator for March showed a growth of 1.00%, surpassing the previous month’s increase of 0.60% in February 2024. This positive momentum in retail sales indicates a potential uptick in consumer spending and economic activity in Latvia.The data, updated on 29 April 2024, reveals a month-over-month comparison, highlighting the acceleration in retail sales during the reported period. The strong performance of the retail sector in Latvia suggests growing confidence among consumers and points towards a more robust economic outlook for the country. Analysts will closely monitor future retail sales reports to assess the sustainability of this growth trend and its implications for the broader Latvian economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com