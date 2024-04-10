Latvia’s trade balance took a significant hit in February 2024, with the indicator plummeting to -240 million. This marks a stark contrast from the previous month, January 2024, when the indicator stood at a positive 40.1 million. The sudden shift in the trade balance has raised concerns about the country’s economic stability and its impact on the global market. The data was updated on April 10, 2024, indicating a recent development that has caught the attention of economists and investors alike. As Latvia navigates through these challenging times, all eyes will be on how the country plans to address this sharp decline in its trade balance moving forward.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com