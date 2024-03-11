In a significant economic turnaround, Latvia has reported a remarkable surge in its trade balance for the month of January 2024. According to the latest data released on 11 March 2024, the country’s trade balance has shown a substantial improvement, with the indicator jumping from a deficit of -378.6 million in December 2023 to a surplus of 40.1 million in January 2024.This impressive positive shift in Latvia’s trade balance can indicate a strengthening of the country’s export sector or a decrease in imports, both of which can have positive implications for the overall economy. As Latvia continues to navigate through various global economic challenges, this surge in the trade balance comes as a promising sign for the country’s economic resilience and stability in the face of uncertainties in the international market.The significant increase in Latvia’s trade balance not only reflects the country’s ability to adapt to changing economic conditions but also highlights its potential for growth and expansion in the global trade arena.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com