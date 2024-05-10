According to the latest data released on May 10, 2024, Latvia’s trade balance showed a widening deficit in March 2024. The previous indicator for February 2024 had shown a trade deficit of -240.2 million, but in March 2024, this figure increased to -262.1 million. The negative change indicates that Latvia imported more goods and services than it exported during the period.The widening trade deficit may raise concerns about Latvia’s economic stability and its reliance on imported goods. Economists will be monitoring how this trend unfolds in the coming months and its potential impact on the country’s overall economic performance. As Latvia strives to maintain a balanced trade relationship with its partners, policymakers may need to implement strategies to address the growing trade deficit and promote domestic production to boost exports.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com