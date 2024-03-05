In a positive turn of events for Latvia’s economy, the country’s current account for the fourth quarter of 2023 showed significant improvement compared to the previous quarter. According to data updated on 05 March 2024, the current account as a percentage of GDP had reached -1.6%, indicating a substantial decrease from the -5.3% recorded in the third quarter of 2023.This improvement suggests that Latvia has made strides in bolstering its international trade and overall economic health. A narrowing current account deficit could signal increased export competitiveness, decreased reliance on foreign borrowing, and enhanced economic stability for the Baltic nation. As Latvia continues to navigate global economic challenges, this positive shift in the current account indicator bodes well for its economic outlook in the months ahead.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com