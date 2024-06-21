The latest data on Latvia’s Producer Price Index (PPI) reveals a slight increase in May 2024, reaching 0.4%. This marks a subtle growth from the previous figure of 0.3% recorded in April 2024. The statistics were officially updated on June 21, 2024.This 0.1 percentage point increase in the PPI is a month-over-month comparison, highlighting a gradual upward trajectory in producer prices within the Latvian market. The previous indicator from April was also assessed in comparison to March, demonstrating ongoing price adjustments in the production sector over these months.Economists and market analysts are closely monitoring these incremental changes as they offer insights into the broader economic landscape, potentially impacting inflation rates and economic policy decisions. The Latvian economy’s capacity to maintain steady growth in producer prices could signal resilience amidst Europe’s fluctuating economic conditions.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com