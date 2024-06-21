The Latvian Producer Price Index (PPI) has revealed a continued downturn in May 2024, improving slightly from the previous month’s figures. According to data updated on June 21, 2024, the PPI for May 2024 registered at -3.3%, compared to -5.0% in April 2024.Despite the persistent negative trend, the year-over-year comparison indicates a marginal recovery. The PPI figure reflects the change in producer prices from May 2023 to May 2024, suggesting that the rate of price decreases has slowed. In April 2024, the comparison indicated a more pronounced fall in producer prices from April 2023 to April 2024.Economists view this data with cautious optimism, as the slight improvement signals potential stabilization in Latvia’s production costs. However, ongoing negative percentages reflect that producer prices have yet to return to positive growth. Stakeholders are now looking at future months to see if this trend continues, perhaps indicating broader economic recovery.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com