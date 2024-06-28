RIGA, June 28, 2024—Latvia’s retail sector has shown a positive turnaround, with sales increasing by 1.00% year-over-year in May, according to the latest data released. This marks a notable improvement from the -0.20% decline observed in April 2024.April’s performance, which saw sales dipping into the negative territory at -0.20%, had indicated a challenging economic environment. However, May’s recovery to a growth rate of 1.00% suggests a rebound in consumer spending and a revitalized retail market.The updated figures provide a hopeful outlook for Latvia’s economic stability and set a promising precedent for the coming months. The year-over-year comparison highlights the resilience and potential recovery of the retail sector amidst the broader economic challenges. Analysts will closely monitor upcoming data to confirm whether this upward trend will continue.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com