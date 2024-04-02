Apple Inc. is set to highlight its upcoming iOS 18 and additional updates for its range of products at the forthcoming developer’s conference in June. It is speculated within the tech sector that the iOS 18 upgrade will be compatible with all iPhone models that currently support iOS 17, although some older versions of iPad may not be suitable for the new update.Technology blog MacRumors, renowned for its news and speculative posts dedicated to Apple products, has recently unveiled an image, allegedly obtained from an anonymous source claiming to be an iOS engineer. The authenticity of the image is yet to be confirmed by the website, but the rumors suggest that it could possibly be included in the iOS 18 Apple Design Resources, indicating a design influence from VisionOS, the advanced operating system of the Vision Pro headset.Earlier this year, Israeli tech news portal The Verifier suggested that the design elements of iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 could well be inspired by VisionOS. This operating system, powering the Vision Pro headset, features a high level of depth translucency along with glass-like buttons with reflective edges. MacRumors predominantly believes that this recent revelation substantiates previous speculations, indicating the iPadOS 18’s Apple TV app may exhibit a translucent navigation bar.In addition to these design modifications, reports also hint at new AI features in iOS 18, possibly integrating Google’s Gemini technology. Apple is anticipated to present iOS 18 at the Worldwide Developer’s Conference (WWDC) on June 10, with the initial beta release to follow shortly. On the whole, Apple enthusiasts have something to be excited about with the accompanying product updates and features.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com