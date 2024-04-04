Images of the mock-up models for Apple’s next-generation iPhone 16 have leaked on social media platforms. The models exposed potential features such as a capture button, a vertical rear camera layout, and an action button.Sony Dickson posted this information on Twitter, revealing the look of the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Plus, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. These mock-up versions are typically constructed from aluminum and are use by accessory creators to get a sense of the final design.The leaked information hints at a new capture button that will be featured on the right side of all models. This feature will be used for fast photo and video captures. A shift in camera design can also be seen with a vertical rear camera layout on the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus instead of the diagonal camera design found on the iPhone 13.The leak also implies that an action button, first seen on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, will be included in all new models. This button replaced the traditional mute button and is used to activate shortcuts.Additionally, it appears that the display size for the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will increase to 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches, respectively, compared to their current sizes.Apple’s highly anticipated iPhone 16 is scheduled to be launched later this year. Apple is expected to reveal more details about the new models at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June 2024.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com