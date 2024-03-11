Legend Biotech Corporation recently declared a financial loss in the fourth quarter, although the loss margins were less than the estimated figures sought by financial analysts.During this financial period, the company’s overall earnings came up to -$144.818 million or -$0.40 per share, showing an improvement from last year’s fourth quarter which stood at -$135.876 million, or -$0.41 per share.Analysts’ forecasts, collated by Thomson Reuters, had initially predicted the firm’s earnings to be -$0.83 per share, excluding any special items.On another positive note, Legend Biotech Corporation’s revenue significantly increased by 187.6% in the fourth quarter, surging up to $79.464 million from $27.633 million recorded last year.Here’s a quick glance at Legend Biotech Corporation’s earnings report (GAAP):- Earnings (Q4): -$144.818 Million compared to -$135.876 Million last year.- EPS (Q4): -$0.40 compared to -$0.41 last year.- Revenue (Q4): $79.464 Million compared to $27.633 Million last year.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com