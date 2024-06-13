Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS), a leading innovation company, announced on Thursday that it has secured a follow-on contract worth $738 million to provide enterprise information technology (IT) and telecommunications support, including cybersecurity services, to the U.S. Air Force.In pre-market trading, Leidos shares rose approximately 2.4%, reaching $148.The cybersecurity and IT support services under this contract will be delivered to the Headquarters Air Force, Headquarters Space Force, the Air Force District of Washington, and other Department of the Air Force operations and missions within the national capital region.According to Leidos, the single-award, indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract encompasses a one-year base period, with options for four additional one-year extensions and a six-month extension option.Per the contract terms, Leidos will provide comprehensive support to all components of the Air Force in the national capital region, including the National Military Command Center. The scope of work includes cybersecurity, enterprise IT operations, IT asset management, program management, and various planning, project, and engineering services.Since 2003, Leidos has been a crucial provider of enterprise IT and telecommunications services to the Air Force within the national capital region.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com