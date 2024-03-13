In the first quarter, Lennar Corporation reported a profit that surpassed last year’s figures and exceeded Wall Street’s estimates. The company’s earnings stood at $719.33 million, equivalent to $2.57 per share, a significant increase from last year’s first quarter earnings, which were $596.53 million or $2.06 per share.On average, analysts predicted that the company would earn $2.20 per share, as per data compiled by Thomson Reuters. It’s crucial to note that these estimates usually do not consider special items.As for the company’s quarterly revenue, it rose by 12.6%, increasing from $6.49 billion last year to $7.31 billion.Here’s a quick glance at Lennar Corp’s earnings:- First Quarter Earnings: $719.33 Million, up from $596.53 Million last year.- Earnings Per Share for First Quarter: $2.57, up from $2.06 last year.- First Quarter Revenue: $7.31 Billion, up from $6.49 Billion last year.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com