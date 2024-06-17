Lennar Corp. (LEN.B) reported an increase in profit for its second quarter, surpassing both last year’s results and Wall Street expectations.The company’s earnings for the quarter totaled $954.31 million, or $3.45 per share, up from $871.69 million, or $3.01 per share, in the same period last year.According to data compiled by Thomson Reuters, analysts had anticipated earnings of $3.24 per share on average. These estimates generally exclude special items.Revenue for the quarter saw an 8.8% rise, reaching $8.76 billion compared to $8.05 billion a year ago.A summary of Lennar Corp.’s GAAP earnings for Q2:- Earnings: $954.31 million, compared to $871.69 million last year.- Earnings Per Share (EPS): $3.45, compared to $3.01 last year.- Revenue: $8.76 billion, compared to $8.05 billion last year.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com