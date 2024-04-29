Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX) announced on Monday that its current CEO, Lonnel Coats, is planning to retire starting from July 7. Following this, the Board has begun the process of seeking a new CEO, considering both internal and external candidates to fill Coats’ position.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
