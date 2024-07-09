LG Electronics (LG) announced its acquisition of an 80% stake in Athom, a leading smart home platform company based in Enschede, Netherlands. The agreement includes an option to acquire the remaining 20% over the next three years. This strategic move is designed to strengthen LG’s engagement within open smart home ecosystems. By integrating Athom’s expertise with LG’s Affectionate Intelligence technology, LG aims to pioneer the era of AI-driven home innovation.Athom is best known for its smart home hub, ‘Homey,’ which facilitates the connection of home appliances and IoT devices. Additionally, the company offers cloud subscription services. As of 2023, Homey products are available in markets including Australia, Singapore, the United States, Canada, and Europe.Athom has developed its own hub and operating system (OS) to establish an independent smart home ecosystem. Its flagship product, Homey Pro, is capable of connecting to over 50,000 devices and supports various connectivity methods such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Z-Wave, Matter, and Thread, making it exceptionally versatile and open.The Homey App Store, operated by Athom, features approximately 1,000 applications designed for connecting and controlling home devices from renowned brands like Philips Hue and IKEA.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com