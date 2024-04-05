On Friday, South Korea’s top electronics manufacturer, LG Electronics Ltd., disclosed a decreased operating profit but increased revenues for the first quarter.This marks the fifth consecutive year since 2020 where the operating profit for the first quarter exceeded 1 trillion Korean Won, setting a new record for the firm’s highest first-quarter revenue to date.The initial operating profit for the first quarter was recorded at 1.33 trillion Won, with consolidated revenues at 21.09 trillion Won, showing a slight decrease from last year’s first quarter’s operating profit of 1.50 trillion Won and revenues of 20.42 trillion Won.According to a company statement, LG Electronics attributed their resilience to the utilization of innovative business models such as subscription services and the expansion of business-to-business operations, which helped them navigate challenges presented by delayed market demand recovery.The company further highlighted their effective product diversification strategy aimed at accommodating market demand polarization. Maintaining competitiveness in the premium market through unique features, including artificial intelligence, also significantly contributed to their impressive performance.In terms of its vehicle component solutions business, LG Electronics showed an encouraging steady sales growth driven by a secured backlog of orders. The company anticipates that the order backlog will cross the 100 trillion Won mark in the first half of this year, from the mid-90 trillion Won at the end of last year.LG Electronics shares closed up 1.70% at 95,900 Won in Friday’s trading in South Korea.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com