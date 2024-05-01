Li Auto Inc. reported a slight growth of 0.4% in its April 2024 vehicle deliveries, tallying up to 25,787 cars. By the end of that same month, the total deliveries of Li Auto’s vehicles escalated to a staggering 739,551.As for the company’s physical presence expanded across 144 cities, with a total of 481 retail stores operational by April 30, 2024. Additionally, it also supported a network of 361 service centers along with several authorized body and paint shops in 210 cities.The firm also reported that it has launched 386 supercharging stations across the nation by this time, housing 1,678 charging booths to provide for their customers’ needs efficiently.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com