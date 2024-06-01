Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) recently presented updated findings from their Phase 1/2 clinical trial assessing the efficacy of olomorasib as a monotherapy in patients with KRAS G12C-mutant advanced solid tumors. Additionally, the trial evaluated olomorasib in combination with Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab), in patients with KRAS G12C-mutant advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).The data revealed promising activity of olomorasib as a monotherapy across various KRAS G12C-mutant solid tumors, including NSCLC, and highlighted its well-tolerated profile when used in conjunction with pembrolizumab, making it viable for first-line lung cancer treatment.Olomorasib is an investigational, orally administered, potent, and highly selective second-generation inhibitor of the KRAS G12C protein.Timothy Burns, Associate Professor of Medicine at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Hillman Cancer Center, commented on the data, noting the efficacy of olomorasib across multiple tumor types. He emphasized its tolerability, suggesting it can be effectively combined with immunotherapy, which is essential for first-line treatment of KRAS-mutant NSCLC.In NSCLC, it is particularly encouraging to observe promising activity in patients who have previously been treated with a KRAS G12C inhibitor, as well as central nervous system (CNS) activity, indicative of the enhanced potency of this second-generation inhibitor.Overall, these findings suggest a promising future for olomorasib, especially in NSCLC, where new therapeutic options are urgently needed to improve patient outcomes.For more health news, visit rttnews.com.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com