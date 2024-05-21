Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) announced on Tuesday that the pivotal Phase 3 VIVID-1 study of mirikizumab in treating Crohn’s disease demonstrated that over half of the patients achieved clinical remission within one year, including those who had previously experienced biologic treatment failures.Crohn’s disease is a chronic inflammatory bowel disease characterized by progressive bowel damage, disability, and a decline in health-related quality of life.In this trial, patients with moderate to severe Crohn’s disease, whether or not they had prior biologic treatment failures, achieved statistically significant and clinically relevant improvements across multiple clinical and endoscopic endpoints after one year of treatment with mirikizumab, compared to a placebo.The data from this study represents the first Phase 3 treat-through data reported for an IL23p19 antibody and will be presented at Digestive Disease Week, held in Washington, D.C. from May 18-21.Previous reports indicated that mirikizumab met both co-primary endpoints and all major secondary endpoints at Week 52 in comparison to a placebo.The company also mentioned that the overall safety profile of mirikizumab in patients with moderate to severe Crohn’s disease was consistent with the known safety profile in patients with ulcerative colitis.Mark Genovese, Senior Vice President of Lilly Immunology Development, commented, “After one year of treatment, more than half of the patients treated with mirikizumab achieved clinical remission, and nearly half achieved an endoscopic response. Remarkably, the majority of patients who achieved either of these endpoints achieved both together.”For more health news, visit rttnews.com.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com