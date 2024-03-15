Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC) announced on Friday that its Non-Executive Chair, J. Barry Morrow, has chosen to retire. Following this, the company has chosen John A. Bartholdson, a current member of the Board, to serve as the next Chair of the Board. Bartholdson, who has been a part of the Board since 2019, will assume his new position following the 2024 annual shareholders’ meeting scheduled for May.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
