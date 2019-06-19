Litecoin recovery hits a dead end at $140 but the downside is strongly supported. The formation of a double-top pattern on the 1-h chart is further pulling the price towards the short-term $136 support. Litecoin price is facing various technical scenarios on Wednesday. Initially, there was a break from the falling wedge pattern after the […] The post Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD about-turns at $140 – Double-top pattern in action appeared first on Forex Crunch.
