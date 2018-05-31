Litecoin price up over 2% on Thursday, as it retains upside momentum, with eyes on a breakout of the recent range. LTC/USD is heading for its first week of gains in 3 weeks, up around 6% so far. 100MA on the 30-minute chart, has been of assistance in terms of support, during the dips this […] The post Litecoin technical analysis: LTC/USD looking at making a firm attempt to break through early $120 region, where many barriers sit appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story