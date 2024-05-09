According to recent data released by Lithuania’s statistical office, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) in Lithuania showed a slight increase in April 2024 compared to the previous month. In March 2024, the CPI had remained unchanged at 0.0%, but in April 2024, it rose to 0.1%. This uptick reflects a marginal rise in overall consumer prices within the country.The CPI is a key indicator used to measure inflation and changes in the cost of living for consumers. The year-over-year comparison for April 2024 indicates how prices have evolved compared to the same month a year ago. The updated data on Lithuania’s CPI was released on 9 May 2024, providing valuable insights into the country’s economic landscape and inflation trends. Investors and policymakers will be closely monitoring these developments to gauge the overall health of the Lithuanian economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com