In March 2024, Lithuania experienced a decrease in its Consumer Price Index (CPI) by -0.2%, as reported by the latest data updated on April 9, 2024. This decline comes after a previous increase of 0.7% in February 2024. The comparison, a month-over-month analysis, reflects the recent changes in consumer prices within the country. The negative CPI growth indicates a potential decrease in the overall cost of goods and services for consumers in Lithuania during the specified period, suggesting a shift in the country's economic landscape. As global economic indicators continue to fluctuate, monitoring CPI trends provides valuable insights into the state of the economy and its impact on individuals and businesses.