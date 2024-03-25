In exciting news for the Lithuanian economy, industrial production in the country experienced a significant surge in February 2024. According to the latest data, the industrial production indicator stopped at an impressive 3.8%, marking a substantial increase from the previous month where it stood at 0.4% in January 2024. This growth is particularly noteworthy as it is a year-over-year comparison, indicating a robust performance in the industrial sector in Lithuania.This positive development showcases the resilience and strength of Lithuania’s industrial sector, contributing to the country’s overall economic growth. With the data being updated on 25 March 2024, it is clear that Lithuania continues to make strides in boosting its industrial production output. The 3.8% increase in industrial production signals potential positive impacts on the country’s economic performance and underscores the importance of monitoring such key indicators for future economic forecasts.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com