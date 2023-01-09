Lithuania’s consumer price inflation eased further in December to the lowest level in five months, figures from the statistical office showed on Monday.

Another official data showed that the trade deficit widened in November, as imports rose faster than exports.

The consumer price index rose 21.7 percent year-on-year in December, following a 22.9 percent increase in November.

Prices for consumer goods grew 25.2 percent and those for services rose by 13.2 percent.

Housing, water, electricity, gas and related things increased 48.3 percent yearly in December, though slower than the 55.7 percent surge a month ago.

Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages alone registered a sharp growth of 34.7 percent, and transport costs climbed 14.1 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.3 percent in December, following a 0.4 percent rise in the prior month.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that the trade deficit widened to EUR 471.0 million in November from EUR 317.4 million in the same month last year.

In October, the shortfall was EUR 902.5 million.

Exports increased 16.6 percent annually in November, after a 29.8 percent rise in October.

Imports rose 19.3 percent from a year ago , after a 43.2 percent gain in the preceding month.

