Lithuania Inflation Slows For Third Month

Lithuania’s consumer price inflation eased for a third consecutive month in October, figures from the statistical office showed on Monday.

The consumer price index rose 1.6 percent year-on-year in October following a 2.2 percent increase in in the previous month.

The annual inflation was mainly driven by the rise in the prices of catering services for restaurants, cafes and similar institutions, electricity, meat and meat products, pharmaceuticals, tobacco products and declines in prices of fuel and lubricants, solid fuel and heat energy, the agency said.

In October, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent from the previous month.

