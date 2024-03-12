Lithuania’s Producer Price Index (PPI) has shown signs of improvement in February 2024, according to recent data released on 12 March 2024. The latest indicator has stopped at -5.1%, marking a significant decrease from the previous month’s indicator of -8.3% in January 2024.The comparison period, which is year-over-year, indicates that the current PPI figure for February 2024 is an improvement compared to the same month a year ago. This positive change suggests that Lithuania’s producer prices are moving in a better direction, potentially indicating a strengthening economy and market conditions. It will be interesting to see how this positive trend continues in the coming months and its impact on the overall economic landscape in Lithuania.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com