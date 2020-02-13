Lithuania Producer Price Inflation Slows In January

Lithuania’s producer prices inflation slowed in January after rising in the previous month, figures from Statistics Lithuania showed on Thursday.

The producer price index rose 1.1 percent year-on-year in January, after a 1.6 percent increase in December. In November, prices fell 2.0 percent.

Excluding refined petroleum products, producer prices fell 1.6 percent annually in January, following a 1.8 percent decline in the preceding month.

Producer prices for products sold on the Lithuanian market decreased by 0.2 percent annually. Prices for products sold on the foreign market rose by 2.1 percent from a year ago.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices fell 0.3 percent in January, after a 1.0 percent rise in the prior month.

