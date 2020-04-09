Lithuania Producer Prices Fall For Second Month

Lithuania’s producer prices fell for the second straight months in March, figures from Statistics Lithuania showed on Thursday.

The producer price index decreased 8.9 percent year-on-year in March, following a 1.1 percent decrease in February.

Excluding refined petroleum products, producer prices fell 1.1 percent annually in March, following a 1.6 percent decline in the preceding month.

Producer prices for products sold on the Lithuanian market decreased by 6.2 percent annually in March. Prices for products sold on the foreign market fell by 10.7 percent from a year ago.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices fell 7.3 percent in March, following a 1.1 percent decrease in the prior month.

