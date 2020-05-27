Lithuania Retail Sales Decline In April

Lithuania’s retail sales declined at a faster rate in April amid government measures introduced to control the spread of coronavirus, or Covid-19, pandemic, figures from the statistical office showed on Wednesday.

Retail sales, excluding VAT, decreased a working-day adjusted 17.9 percent year-on-year in April, following a 5.3 percent fall in March.

Sales of textiles, clothing and footwear plunged 71.5 percent annually in April. Sales in non-food stores declined 19.4 percent and sales in specialized stores fell 15.7 percent.

Sales in the food and beverages services industry decreased 12.2 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, retail sales fell 9.3 percent in April.

For the January to April period, retail sales declined by a working-day adjusted 3.4 percent from the same period of the previous year.

