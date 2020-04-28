Lithuania Retail Sales Fall In March

Lithuania’s retail sales dropped in March amid the lockdown imposed to battle the coronavirus, or Covid-19, pandemic, figures from the statistical office showed on Tuesday.

Retail sales, excluding VAT, decreased a working-day adjusted 5.7 percent year-on-year in March, after a 7.0 percent rise in February.

Sales of textiles, clothing and footwear dropped 52.9 percent annually in March. Sales in non-specialized stores declined 34.2 percent and sales of non-food items fell 14.3 percent.

Sales in the food and beverages services industry decreased 44.9 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, retail sales fell 10.4 percent in March.

For the January to March period, retail sales gained a working-day adjusted 1.8 percent from the same period of the previous year.

