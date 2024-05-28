In April 2024, Lithuania’s retail sales growth decelerated to 3.4%, according to newly released data. This marks a decline from the previous month, where retail sales had risen by 4.5% in March 2024. The data update was officially recorded on May 28, 2024.The year-over-year comparison reveals a notable slowdown in consumer spending, which had been more robust just a month prior. This change indicates that while there is still growth, the momentum has tapered off, reflecting potentially softer consumer confidence or cautious spending behavior among Lithuanians.As the Lithuanian economy navigates these fluctuations, policymakers and market analysts will closely monitor retail activity to gauge the broader economic health and consumer sentiment. The current trend underscores the importance of adaptive strategies to sustain economic vitality amid varying consumer behaviours.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com