Retail sales in Lithuania have shown impressive growth, reaching a new high of 5.1% in May 2024, according to data released on June 28, 2024. This marks a significant increase from April's year-over-year growth of 3.4%.The rebound in retail sales highlights a burgeoning consumer market in Lithuania, as businesses continue to recover from past economic challenges. The jump to 5.1% suggests strengthened domestic consumption and possibly improved consumer confidence.This upward trend is a positive sign for Lithuania's economic landscape, indicating robust demand and a healthy retail sector as the nation advances further into 2024. Market analysts and local businesses will be closely monitoring whether this momentum can be sustained in the coming months.