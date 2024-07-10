Lithuania’s trade balance showed a minor but positive shift in May 2024, according to recently updated data. While the country remains in a trade deficit, the latest figures reveal a decrease from -0.33 billion euros in April 2024 to -0.28 billion euros in May 2024.The slight decrease in the trade deficit marks a small step toward economic stability, reflecting a potential improvement in Lithuania’s export performance or a decrease in imports. Economic analysts suggest that this could be a result of strategic trade policies or a favorable shift in global market dynamics affecting Lithuania’s key trade sectors.The updated data, released on July 10, 2024, provides a glimmer of hope for the Baltic nation’s economy as it continues to navigate global economic uncertainties. Traders and policymakers alike will be closely monitoring forthcoming data to assess whether this trend signifies the beginning of a more substantial recovery in Lithuania’s trade balance.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com