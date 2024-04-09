In the latest economic update from Lithuania, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the month of March 2024 has shown no change, maintaining a steady rate of 0%. This comes after the previous indicator had stood at 0.7% in February 2024. The data, updated on 9th April 2024, provides valuable insights into the country’s inflation trends.The comparison, based on a Year-over-Year analysis, indicates that the current CPI for March 2024 remained stable compared to the same month a year ago. This news suggests a period of relative price stability within the Lithuanian economy. As global markets continue to monitor economic indicators worldwide, this development in Lithuania’s CPI offers important information for investors and policymakers alike.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com