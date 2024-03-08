In Lithuania, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the month of February 2024 rose to 0.7%, marking a significant increase from the previous month’s figure of 0.3% in January 2024. This data was recently updated on March 8, 2024, reflecting a month-over-month comparison. The CPI is a key indicator of inflation and measures the average change over time in the prices paid by urban consumers for a market basket of consumer goods and services.The uptick in Lithuania’s CPI suggests a growing trend in consumer prices, indicating potential inflationary pressures within the economy. This development may have implications for monetary policy decisions and overall economic stability in the region. Economists and policymakers will closely monitor these inflationary trends to assess their impact on the country’s economic performance and adjust strategies accordingly.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com