In a notable economic development, Lithuania's current account surplus surged to 5.0% in the first quarter of 2024, marking a significant increase from the previous 4.2% recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023. The updated data was released on June 21, 2024, underscoring a period of sustained growth for the Baltic nation.The growth in the current account surplus suggests stronger economic performance and resilience in Lithuania's external trade balance. Analysts attribute this rise to a combination of factors, including improved export performance and a possible decrease in import levels, signaling a healthy economic environment.As Lithuania continues to strengthen its financial footing, these positive figures offer a bullish outlook on the nation's economic trajectory for the remainder of the year. Stakeholders and investors will be watching closely to see if this upward trend sustains in the upcoming quarters.