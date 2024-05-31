Lithuania’s economy shows significant signs of recovery, with its GDP growing by an impressive 2.90% in the first quarter of 2024, according to data updated on 31 May 2024. This positive change comes after the country experienced a GDP contraction of -0.10% in the same period last year.The year-over-year growth highlights a notable rebound in Lithuania’s economic activity. The previous first quarter’s slight decline now seems to be an outlier, as the current figures indicate renewed economic vigor. Analysts suggest that this upswing could be attributed to increased consumer spending, improved industrial outputs, and a robust export sector.This growth trajectory is a promising sign for Lithuania and could signal sustained economic stability and growth in the upcoming quarters. Stakeholders and investors will be closely watching the next set of financial data to gauge the potential for ongoing economic expansion.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com