Lithuania's economy experienced a significant upturn in the first quarter of 2024, with the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) showing an impressive growth of 3%. This growth marks a stark contrast to the previous quarter, which saw a decline of 0.10%. The data, which was recently updated on May 1st, 2024, reflects a Year-over-Year comparison and indicates a strong economic recovery for the Baltic nation.The positive GDP growth in Lithuania's first quarter of 2024 is a welcomed development for the country, signaling a robust economic performance despite global economic challenges. With a current GDP growth rate of 2.90%, Lithuania's economy is demonstrating resilience and potential for further expansion in the coming months. This surge in GDP is a promising sign for investors and businesses operating in the region, highlighting Lithuania as a favorable destination for economic opportunities.