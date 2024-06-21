In a surprising turnaround, Lithuania’s industrial production decreased by 1.30% in May 2024, according to the latest data updated on June 21, 2024. This marks a significant decline from the robust 3.90% growth recorded in the previous month of April 2024.The month-over-month comparison paints a stark contrast in Lithuania’s industrial sector’s momentum. After enjoying a positive upward trajectory in April, the swift downturn in May has caught both analysts and industry stakeholders off guard. The deterioration underscores potential underlying challenges that could be affecting the manufacturing and production landscape within the country.Economic experts are closely monitoring the situation to determine the factors contributing to this sudden dip in industrial output. The shift from a 3.90% growth to a -1.30% contraction within just one month highlights a volatile and uncertain industrial environment, which could have broader implications for the national economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com