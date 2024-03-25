According to recent data released on March 25, 2024, Lithuania’s industrial production faced a decline of 3% in February 2024 compared to the previous month. This marks a significant shift from January 2024 when the industrial production had grown by 3.8%. The comparison, on a month-over-month basis, reveals that the country’s industrial sector experienced a contraction in February.The decrease in industrial production could have various implications for Lithuania’s economy, as the industrial sector plays a vital role in driving economic growth and employment in the country. As Lithuania navigates through these changes in its industrial production, policymakers and economists may closely monitor the situation to understand the broader economic impact and implement strategies to support industrial growth in the future.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com