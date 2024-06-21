Lithuania’s industrial production expanded by 4.7% in May 2024, marking a slowdown from the 5.5% growth rate recorded in the previous month of April 2024. The latest data, updated on June 21, 2024, indicates a deceleration in the country’s industrial output over the year.The year-over-year comparison reveals that while the industrial sector remains robust, the pace of growth has tapered. In April, production was reported to have surged by 5.5% compared to the same month in the previous year. May’s figures, however, show a reduced rate of increase, reflecting possible headwinds or normalization after previous high growth periods.Economic analysts suggest that the current 4.7% growth, while still healthy, might warrant closer scrutiny of underlying factors such as supply chain issues, market demand fluctuations, or broader economic conditions impacting industrial performance. The upcoming economic reviews and industrial reports will provide further insights into these dynamics and potential future trends for Lithuania’s industrial sector.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com