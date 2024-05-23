Lithuania’s industrial production has shown strong growth, climbing to 4.00% in April 2024 from the previous month’s 3.20%, according to data updated on May 23, 2024. This marks a month-over-month comparison, indicating a robust increase in the nation’s industrial output.The previous indicator of 3.20% for March 2024 highlighted a solid performance, but April’s figure further emphasizes the growth trajectory in Lithuania’s industrial sector. The month-over-month comparison illustrates how the industrial landscape has dynamically evolved from March to April, signifying strengthened economic activity and resilience.Economists and analysts will be closely monitoring this trend to gauge the sustainability of such growth, as continued improvement in industrial production is a vital component of overall economic health. The uptick is a positive sign for stakeholders and could potentially influence future investment decisions in Lithuania’s industrial sectors.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com