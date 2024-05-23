In a remarkable turnaround, Lithuania’s industrial production demonstrated significant growth in April 2024, surging to 5.50% year-over-year. This notable rebound follows a contraction of -3.40% recorded in March 2024. The data, updated on May 23, 2024, emphasizes a substantial recovery from the previous month’s decline.The sharp increase is a positive indicator for the Lithuanian economy, which struggled with industrial output last month. When comparing the change year-over-year for April, the industrial sector’s robust performance is a sign of renewed momentum and potential for sustained growth in the coming months.Analysts will be closely monitoring whether this industrial uptick signifies the beginning of a long-term trend or a temporary spike. The stark contrast between March and April’s figures offers hope that Lithuania is turning a corner economically, moving past recent production hindrances to meet growing demand.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com