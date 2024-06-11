In a notable shift, Lithuania’s Producer Price Index (PPI) fell to -1.30% in May 2024, marking a significant drop from the steady 0.00% recorded in April. The latest figures were updated on June 11, 2024, providing fresh insights into the country’s economic performance on a month-over-month basis.This decline signifies a cooling in economic activity, reflecting reduced prices for goods and services at the factory gate. The PPI, which measures the average changes in prices received by domestic producers for their output, is a crucial indicator of inflationary trends and producer profitability.The downward shift could potentially signal underlying challenges in the manufacturing and industrial sectors, possibly influenced by factors such as lower demand, cost reductions, or external economic pressures. Analysts will be closely monitoring ensuing data to gauge the broader economic implications and to anticipate any further changes in Lithuania’s production costs and economic health.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com