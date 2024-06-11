In a significant development, Lithuania’s Producer Price Index (PPI) showed a marked improvement in May 2024, reaching 0.20%. This is a dramatic turnaround from April’s figure, which clocked in at -0.80%. The new data, updated on 11 June 2024, reflects a year-over-year comparison and indicates a more favorable economic climate for producers.This shift in the PPI highlights a possible stabilization of prices at the production level, which could have positive downstream effects on both industrial profitability and the broader economy. The previous indicator from April 2024, also based on a year-over-year comparison, painted a gloomier picture with a significant deflationary pressure of -0.80%.Analysts are closely watching these figures as they provide crucial insights into the domestic industrial environment and price-setting behavior. The rebound observed in May could signal the onset of a period of economic recovery or stabilization, fostering a more optimistic outlook for the upcoming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com