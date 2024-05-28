Vilnius, Lithuania – May 28, 2024: Lithuania’s retail sales saw a dramatic decline of 1.5% in April 2024, a stark contrast to the robust growth of 14.3% witnessed in March 2024. This month-over-month change highlights a significant shift in consumer spending and retail activity in the Baltic nation.The sharp dip from March’s economic high point, when retail sales soared, indicates a potentially volatile retail environment. Economists and market analysts are closely monitoring these fluctuations to gauge the broader implications for Lithuania’s economy. Factors contributing to this steep decline are yet to be fully understood, but potential influences may include changes in consumer confidence, economic policies, or external economic pressures.As the data was updated as of May 28, 2024, this recent development may prompt a more cautious outlook for the upcoming months, with stakeholders keen to dissect the underlying causes of this rapid change in retail performance. Further analysis and detailed reports are anticipated as industries and policymakers respond to this unexpected economic turn.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com