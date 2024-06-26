The South Korean stock market halted its two-day decline on Tuesday, during which it fell more than 40 points or 1.4 percent. The KOSPI now sits just below the 2,775 mark, and it is expected to remain around this level on Wednesday.The outlook for the Asian markets is mixed, with potential weakness in financial and oil sectors possibly balanced by gains in technology shares. European markets closed lower, while U.S. markets exhibited mixed results, suggesting Asian markets might show a similar split.The KOSPI experienced modest gains on Tuesday, buoyed by technology stocks and industrials, despite a drag from the financial sector.The index added 9.66 points or 0.35 percent, ending the day at 2,774.39. Trading volume was 703.6 million shares worth 11.4 trillion won. Among the stocks, 492 advanced while 375 declined.In notable movements: Shinhan Financial dipped 1.15 percent, KB Financial fell 1.25 percent, Hana Financial rose 1.00 percent, Samsung Electronics increased 0.24 percent, Samsung SDI dropped 2.38 percent, LG Electronics inched up 0.82 percent, SK Hynix advanced 0.90 percent, Naver declined 1.48 percent, LG Chem decreased 1.40 percent, Lotte Chemical gained 0.61 percent, S-Oil added 0.45 percent, SK Innovation shed 1.29 percent, POSCO rose 0.14 percent, SK Telecom fell 0.19 percent, Hyundai Mobis jumped 5.25 percent, Hyundai Motor climbed 2.67 percent, Kia Motors improved 0.55 percent, and KEPCO was unchanged.Wall Street’s performance remains varied, with the major averages showing mixed opening and closing figures.The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 299.05 points or 0.76 percent to 39,112.16. Meanwhile, the NASDAQ surged 220.84 points or 1.26 percent to 17,717.65, and the S&P 500 gained 21.43 points or 0.39 percent to close at 5,469.30.The technology-driven rise in NASDAQ was largely credited to a rebound in Nvidia stocks following prior losses. Meta Platforms, Alphabet, Apple Inc., Eli Lilly, and Micron Technology also saw strong performance.Conversely, stocks such as Boeing, Nike, Goldman Sachs, IBM, Pfizer, McDonald’s Corporation, Wells Fargo, Bank of America, Home Depot, and Johnson & Johnson experienced sharp declines, impacting the Dow negatively.In economic reports, the Chicago Fed National Activity Index, which gauges overall economic activity and inflation pressures, increased in May for the first time in three months. Additionally, consumer confidence in the U.S., measured by the Conference Board, showed a slight decline in June.Oil prices decreased on Tuesday as traders engaged in profit-taking ahead of key U.S. inflation data expected later in the week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August settled down by $0.80 or nearly 1 percent at $80.83 per barrel.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com